Passenger terminals of half of Kazakh airports in need of reconstruction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Passenger terminals of half of Kazakhstani airports are in need of reconstruction, Beken Seidakhmetov, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investments and Development admitted on Wednesday.

According to him, reconstruction of the passenger terminals in 9 out of 18 Kazakhstani airports will dramatically improve quality of service. "Reconstruction of a passenger terminal at the airport in Taraz will be completed by yearend," Mr. Seidakhmetov said, adding that the airport in Kyzylorda may get a new passenger terminal soon. In his words, private investors will help the government implement these projects. By Damir Baimanov