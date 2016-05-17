  • kz
    Passenger traffic increases in Kazakhstan

    09:15, 17 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 7.11 billion passengers were carried by all types of transport in January-April 2016 in Kazakhstan that is by 2.1 percent more than in the same period of 2015, said Kazakh Committee on Statistics.

    Passenger traffic by motor and urban electric transport increased by 2.2 percent - up to 7.1 billion during the reporting period in Kazakhstan.
    Transportation of passengers via air transport increased by 6.6 percent - up to almost 1.69 million in January-April 2016.
    Meanwhile, passenger traffic via railway decreased by 36.1 percent - to 6.72 million during the reporting period in Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.

    Statistics Kazakhstan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
