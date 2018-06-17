Passenger train derails in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Eight cars of a passenger train have derailed in Shu district of Zhambyl region, spokesman of the emergencies committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ruslan Imankulov confirmed.

"The accident happened in Shu district of Zhambyl region. Eight cars of the passenger train have derailed. The train was en route from Astana to Almaty. Emergency services are on the way to the scene," Ruslam Imankulov told Kazinform correspondent.



There was no immediate word on those killed or injured.



More information is to follow.



