Passengers evacuated after plane crash-lands at Dubai airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plane has crash landed at Dubai international airport, with pictures showing smoke streaming from the fuselage.

The Emirates Boeing 777 was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram in India when it was involved in an "incident" on Wednesday at 12.45pm local time (9.52am BST), the airline said. The government of Dubai said all passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.

Emirates said there were 282 passengers and 18 crew on board flight EK521. Photos showed emergency service vehicles attempting to put a large fire out. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

The plane has been in service for 13 years, according to the Flight Radar 24 website.

Dubai international airport, the Middle East's busiest, was closed to all landings and take-offs after the incident, with a number of incoming flights diverted to Dubai world central.

Emirates, the region's biggest carrier, said the plane left Trivandrum international airport and was due to land at Dubai International Airport at 12.50pm. It said it was expecting a "four hour network wide delay".

The Boeing 777 is considered one of the safest planes around. More than 1,000 have been produced and there have been only a few dozen incidents logged, most of them minor.

The first fatal crash in its 21-year history only came in July 2013, when an Asiana Airlines jet landed short of the runway in San Francisco. Three of the 307 people aboard died, one of whom was hit by an emergency truck after surviving the crash.

In January 2008, a British Airways 777 landed 305 metres short of the runway at London's Heathrow airport. Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which mysteriously disappeared with 239 people on board in March 2014 and has never been found, was also a 777.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com