Passersby save lives of three little kids in Ridder house fire

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two residents of Ridder are being called heroes for saving three children from a raging house fire in East Kazakhstan region.

The accident occurred in the town of Ridder this week when parents left their 8-year-old daughter at home to look after a 4-year-old brother and a 2-year-old sister. According to reports, the porch of the house where the family lived caught fire and the children were trapped inside the house.

Thankfully, two men were passing by at the moment, they saw heavy smoke and fire raging in the house and rushed to the scene. They managed to pull the kids out of the window to safety.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire ripped through the entire house. They battled the blaze for hours. Thanks to the two brave passersby, the kids escaped unharmed.