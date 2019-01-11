Patchy fog, ice slick predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather remains unstable in Kazakhstan. The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of the country, except for the western part. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Almaty region, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. In the daytime, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will be as high as 20-25 mps.

Kyzylorda region will also see patchy fog and icy roads. Besides, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in the morning and afternoon.

In Turkestan region, patchy fog is expected. In the morning and afternoon, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts.

In Zhambyl and Mangistau regions, patches of fog and ice slick are predicted.

In Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be a blizzard with a 15-20 mps wind.

Patchy fog is expected in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.