Patchy fog, ice slick predicted in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 3, precipitation is expected across Kazakhstan. There will patchy fog, ice on the roads, and strong winds, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. In the early hours, there will be patchy fog and ice slick.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and ice slick.

In addition, patchy fog is also expected in Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.