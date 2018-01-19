Patchy fog likely in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 19. Only western Kazakhstan will observe precipitation, according to Kazakhstan's National Weather Service.

Patches of fog will persist in some parts of the country with gusty wind in the west and southeast and icy conditions on roads - in the west.



Meteorologists predict that Almaty region will see patchy fog. Gusts of wind will range from 18 to 23 mps in the region.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Mangistau and Almaty regions. It will be slippery on the roads there.



Fog will blanket Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.