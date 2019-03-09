Patchy fog predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 9, the passage of atmospheric fronts will still cause scattered precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, mainly rain in the southern part of the country. Patchy fog and strong wind are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In North Kazakhstan region, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

Turkestan and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind.



In West Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong wind.