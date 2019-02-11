Patchy fog, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It will snow in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the west and center which will see fair weather without precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Zhambyl, Almaty, and Turkestan regions, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-22 meters per second.



East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and blizzard. In East Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.



Patchy fog is also expected in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. Besides, there will be ice slick in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.