Patchy fog, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 20, the atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rain in southern Kazakhstan. Patchy fog and strong wind are expected.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions. Besides, a dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Almaty region will see patchy fog. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 17-22 mps.

In Turkestan region, there will be a thunderstorm and a 15-20 mps strong wind.



Patchy fog is expected in Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.