    Patient with 90% lung damage discharged from Balkhash hospital

    15:46, 05 August 2020
    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM - Doctors of the Central Hospital in Balkhash have cured a patient with 90% lung damage, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

    The patient, aged 40, was admitted to the infectious diseases hospital of Balkhash on July 2, 2020 in a serious condition. The patient was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia of viral etiology with 90% ​​lung tissue damage. Moreover, the man was tested positive for COVID-19.

    Due to progressive respiratory failure and the severity of the condition, he was connected to lung ventilating device.

    On July 25, the man was discharged from the hospital for further outpatient treatment and rehabilitation. It found out that the man did not believe in the existence of the novel coronavirus infection.


