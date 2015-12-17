Patriarch Kirill: Kazakhstan - stable, successfully developing state

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has sent a telegram of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the patriarch's press service reports.

"It's been almost 25 years since the Kazakh people have made the important historical step by choosing to be independent. The past years were full of crucial political and economic reforms turning the country into a stable and successfully developing state. I am confident that the religious communities had a special role in that process," the telegram reads. Kirill I also thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for paying utmost attention to the needs of Christian churches across the country and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation with local authorities.