Patriarch of Rome not expected to come to Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pope Francis will not come to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhan informed during the press conference at the CCS.

"Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, will come to the congress in Astana. This is really high representation of Vatican for us. The Pope himself will not be able to come," M. Azilkhan told answering journalists' questions.

He emphasized that the opinion of the Holy See regarding the Congress of World and Traditional Religions was always positive. "When the platform was just formed and the President of Kazakhstan voiced the idea of establishment of the congress, Vatican was first to support the initiative. Besides, Vatican has always actively participated in all previous congresses," the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan informed.