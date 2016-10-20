Patrick Allotey lands in Kazakhstan to meet home favorite Kanat Islam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Patrick Allotey, a professional boxer from Ghana (34-2, 28 KOs), arrived in Kazakhstan with his coach Ofori Asari to face undefeated Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam (21-0, 18KOs) at October 29 Almaty Boxing Evening, Kazinform refers to pulse.com.gh.

At the beginning of his career, Allotey had 30 fights, 2 of which ended with straight defeat to Charles Mayuchi from Zimbabwe and Patrick Teixera from Brazil.

But after grabbing four victories in Ghana since returning in 2015, Allotey believes he is ready to beat Kanat Islam when they clash for IBO International, WBA Fedelatin and WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight titles on October 29.

“We have worked very hard technically, tactically, physically and psychologically for this fight because we know it’s not going to be easy fighting someone at his backyard but we also know that nothing is impossible,” his coach Ofori Asare before the flight.

“Winning this title will mean a lot to Patrick’s career, it would be like restoration of a hero. You know Patrick once went all the way to Sweden to knock out his opponent at his own backyard so history can repeat itself again for him and especially for the titles at stake it will be great,” Coach Asare added and asked Allotey for the continued support of their fans and all Ghanaians. "We love them all and promise we are going there to put up the best and nothing else, stay blessed and keep your fingers crossed and hopefully we bring the titles," he said.