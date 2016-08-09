Paul Pogba passes medical before Manchester United move

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Paul Pogba has passed his medical at Manchester United before his €110m (£93.2m) move from Juventus to the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old flew to Manchester on Monday to be assessed by United's medical staff in order to clear the final hurdle of the summer's most high-profile and protracted transfer.

United are expected to formally announce the transfer on Tuesday with the Frenchman becoming the club's fourth and final summer signing.

José Mourinho - who won his first trophy as United manager on Sunday, his side beating Leicester City 2-1 to win the Community Shield - has already added Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to his squad this summer. They kick off their Premier League season at Bournemouth next Sunday.

Mourinho, talking about the imminent arrival of Pogba, said after the win against Leicester: "I honestly don't know the exact amount of money we have paid for Pogba, though if it is a new world record I don't think we need to be sad about that. Real Madrid were not sad when they set a new record for Gareth Bale, they were proud.

"It is a lot of money of course but football is a crazy industry, and very often what seems expensive now does not seem so bad in three years or so. I know we are getting a very good player and I think United is the perfect club to bring him to the level he wants to be at.

"We want to bring Manchester United to the top again and if you want to be the best player in the world this is the club to join. We have everything to offer him and he is coming because he knows the club and the city and he wants to be a part of the Manchester United project."

