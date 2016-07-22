Pavlodar, French Ambassador bid farewell to 3 victims of Nice terrorist attack

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Family and friends have come today to the cathedral of the Annunciation to pay their last respect to Lyubov, Marina and Silviya Panchenko who were killed in the barbaric terrorist attack on the Promenade des Anglais on July 14.

Attending the memorial service were regional authorities, heads of maslikhats and hundreds of Pavlodar residents.



"This grief has affected all of us. All residents of Pavlodar region share your pain and grief," akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov told Marina's husband Leonid during the service. "It is hard to realize that your family and your loved ones are no longer with you. Those who shared this life with you, shared joyous and sorrowful moments with you are gone."



"Terrorism and extremism know no limits and they are a real threat to the entire world, including our country. Unfortunately, the terrorist attack in Nice affected Pavlodar region as well. Our residents became innocent victims of that tragedy," Mr. Bakauov added.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Francis Etienne who attended the memorial service in Pavlodar city extended his condolences to Leonid Panchenko as well.



Governor Bulat Bakauov expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of France for support and organization of transportation of Lyubov, Marina and Silviya Panchenko's bodies to Kazakhstan.