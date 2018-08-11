  • kz
    Pavlodar hosts Kazakhstan Triathlon Cup

    12:46, 11 August 2018
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Over 80 professional athletes and about 120 amateurs from various regions of Kazakhstan came to Pavlodar to compete in Stage 3 of the National Triathlon Cup, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

    The competitions started with swimming a sprint at the riverboat station. Each participant is to swim 750 meters down the Irtysh River, then, ride 20 km on a bike, and run 5 km.

    47 professional triathletes from Akmola, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions, and the cities of Kostanay, Almaty, Shymkent, and Karaganda took part in the sprint.

    It is to be recalled that Stage 3 of the National Triathlon Cup is held in Pavlodar from August 11 to 12.

