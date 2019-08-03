  • kz
    Pavlodar joins #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign

    13:14, 03 August 2019
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign kicked off in Pavlodar, Pavlodarnews.kz reports.

    The large-scalecampaign brings together representatives of local executive bodies, the cityenterprise and organizations, NGOs, Zhassyl Yel and Zhas Otan youthorganizations. Its aim is to attract attention to the pollution of forests and lakesand to promote environmental friendliness.

    More than10,000 people joined the campaign today across the region.

    Tags:
    Environment Pavlodar region
