    Pavlodar man donates organs, saves three

    16:07, 21 April 2017
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM According to the press service of the regional Healthcare Department, organs of a 37-year-old man who was declared brain dead after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, saved lives of three people including one teen.

    The family agreed to donate man's organs to the Republican Transplantation Center.

    In Kazakhstan, 3,414 people are in need of an organ transplant. In Pavlodar region, there are 95 such patients including three children. And all of them are of young and working age.

    Earlier, Kazakhstanis could undergo transplantations only abroad. But now domestic highly qualified surgeons have mastered and implemented modern medical technologies in Kazakhstan.

    Operational interventions in Kazakhstan are carried out at the expense of the state budget. However, there is still a shortage of donor organs.

     

    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Pavlodar region
