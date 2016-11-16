Pavlodar opens rehabilitation centre for children with autism

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov has visited today a newly opened rehabilitation centre for the children with autism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In July 2016, the parents of children diagnosed with autism addressed members of Nur Otan Party affiliate with a request to help them in opening such a centre.

Bulat Bakauov immediately responded to the parent’s message and promised them to find a suitable building.

The facility was repaired under the Employment Road Map 2020 to the amount of 37.5mln tenge.

Up to 50 children may undergo rehabilitation here simultaneously.





According to the regional healthcare department, more than 40 children in the region have been diagnosed with autism to date.

“The specialists of the Centre help the children with autism learn, develop, communicate, play with each other and do everyday activities. Parents learn to understand their children,” Director-Founder of the Regional Association of the Parents of Children with Autism Damira Abdrakhmanova says.

Representatives of Nur Otan Party and Chinese company NFC visited the Centre too. The Party presented an exercise machine to the Rehabilitation Centre, while NFC issued a 5mln tenge certificate for them.

The rehabilitation centre in Pavlodar became the third one in Kazakhstan. Two more centres are functioning in Karaganda and Almaty cities.