Pavlodar petrochemical plant repair to be completed until December 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting Executive Vice President for Oil Transportation, Refinery and Marketing of KazMunayGas National Company Daniyar Tiesov revealed the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant repair completion date during a briefing in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding the repair at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, the needed part was delivered yesterday, and a foreign crew of welders arrived this morning. We have started repair operations. The repair shall be completed by December 20. We expect that the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant will go into full production of all types of fuel by December 25," he said.

He also said that diesel fuel shipments from Russia result in the organization's losses. Therefore, the operating conditions of the petrochemical plant will be slightly changed.

"As we are suffering considerable losses because of diesel fuel supply from the Russian Federation, we decided to switch the operating schedule of the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant to the maximum output of diesel fuel next week. That is, we are now producing about 800,000 tons per day at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, and the daily shipment will be increased up to 3,700 tons a day after changing to the diesel schedule," Tiesov promises.