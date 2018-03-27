Pavlodar Refinery to release jet fuel after 2H 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pavlodar oil refining plant will start releasing jet fuel after the second half of 2018, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said.

"After the second half of 2018 after certification Pavlodar oil refinery will set up jet fuel production with capacity of 13 thousand tons per month," the Minister told the Government meeting on Tuesday.

As earlier informed, in December 2017 there was accomplished the upgrade project of Pavlodar refinery which has allowed to set up production of motor fuels of the environmental class K4, K5 and 100% high-octane gasoline.

The capacity enables the plant to process west-Siberian oil in the amount of 5,5 million tons per year and 4,7 million tons of Kazakhstani oil per year. The plant also produces 1,47 million tons of petrol, 1,75 mln tons of diesel fuel, 0,35 million tons of jet kerosene and 0,68 million tons of residual fuel.