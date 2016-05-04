Pavlodar region implements 26 industrial projects worth 804 bln tenge
According to him, the region develops 10 more new projects. These are electrolysis production expansion and Aksu GRES, construction of a chemical-metallurgic works and manufacture of aluminium discs for automotive industry, sodium carbonate production plant, vegetable greenhouse with the area of 20 hectares near the GRES-1, further development of railway cluster and other projects.
“Cities attract major part of investments (about 94%). Ekibastuz attracted almost 56% due to Bozshakol Mining and Processing Works, Prommashkomplekt, GRES-1, R.W.S. Wheelset. The share of investments in Pavlodar made 29%, mainly in UPNK-PV (Coke Calcination Unit), Petrochem LTD, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and Pavlodarenergo. Aksu town attracted 8% of investments, while districts received only 6% of all the investments,” resumed Abdykadyrov.