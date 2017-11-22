Pavlodar region may start exporting lentils to Turkey

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Akim of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov met with Turkey's Industrialists Businessmen and Business Women Confederation's General President, Nezaket Emine Atasoy, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting at the local branch of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, akim Bakauov reminded that currently, the trade turnover between Pavlodar region and Turkey amounts to $64 million, 61 million of which are exports of aluminum and stressed that the region is interested in strengthening cooperation in other spheres, such as industry, tourism, healthcare and agriculture.

In particular, Bulat Bakauov spoke about the possibility of launching lentils supplies to Turkey, saying that in this direction Kazakhstan is ready to compete with Canada which is the main supplier of lentils to Turkey.





The sides also reviewed other investment opportunities such as building a five-star hotel in the city of Pavlodar.

In turn, Ms. Atasoy said that Turkey Industrialists Businessmen and Business Women Confederation views Kazakhstan as the country's main partner in the priority region of Central Asia, stressing the readiness to grow cooperation in all sectors including industry, construction and tourism.



