Pavlodar region’s delegation concludes memos with German companies on implementation of investment projects

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Three agreements were signed between German companies and Pavlodar region's administration office. Pavlodar region's delegation has made a trip to Germany, reported the press service of the regional akimat (administration office).

Memoranda were signed with PROMEKON GmbH on the project in the field of wind technology.

The document, signed with the company AirLiquide, concerns the construction of a hydrogen plant in the framework of petrochemical production modernization of LLP "Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery".

The parties have also signed a memorandum with the company AWS Schäfer Technologie GmbH. The document envisages the introduction and implementation of innovative technologies for manufacturing of fittings (industrial and main pipelines).

The delegation of the region took part in the forum themed "Prospects of Kazakh-German regional co-operation in the field of raw materials, technologies and investments" organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Germany. First deputy governor of the region Dyusenbai Turganov presented investment opportunities of the area. In general, the forum was attended by more than 150 German companies from various industries. In addition, Pavlodar held talks with the government of the federal state of Lower Saxony. During the meeting an agreement was reached on the expansion of inter-regional cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, social and cultural spheres. It is expected in autumn of 2016 a delegation of Lower Saxony will make a visit to Pavlodar and sign a partnership agreement with the region.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the international industrial exhibition Hannover Industriemesse-2016.