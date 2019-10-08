Pavlodar region’s Governor, Bulgarian Vice PM meet

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov has met with Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Head of State expressed hope for the establishment of new and long-term contacts between Pavlodar region and Bulgaria and promised all-round assistance in establishment of the bilateral ties. In turn, Iliana Iotova thanked Pavlodar region for the support of Bulgarian diaspora,» the press service of the Governor informs.

The Bulgarian Vice President arrived in Pavlodar to meet with the representatives of the Bulgarian diaspora which numbers about 1,000 people. During the visit she met with the Governor of the region.

According to Bulat Bakauov, representatives of as many as 100 ethnic groups are living in the region today.

«The first Bulgarian settlers arrived in the region in 1907-1908. For more than a century, the ethnic Bulgarians have been contributing to the development of economic and social spheres of the region, being an inextricable part of its destiny, history and culture. The local Bulgarian ethnic and cultural centre «Slavyane» is a full-fledgeв member of Kazakhstan’s non-governmental sector. It makes a contribution to the strengthening peace, accord and harmony in the region,» the Governor said.