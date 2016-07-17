Pavlodar region's Governor expressed condolences to families of Kazakhstanis killed in Nice terror attack

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governor of Pavlodar region expressed condolences to the relatives of the Panchenkos, citizens of Kazakhstan killed during the Nice terrorist attack.

As the regional administration told Kazinform, the Governor expressed deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wished soonest recovery to all those injured in these tragic events in France.



As reported earlier, four Kazakhstani citizens were killed during the attack in Nice. Among them are 60-year-old Lyubov Panchenko, 32-year-old Marina Panchenko and her two-year-old daughter Silvye Panchenko.