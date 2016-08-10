Pavlodar region starts harvesting campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The harvesting campaign started in Pavlodar region.

Agricultural crops were sowed on the territory of 676.6 thousand hectares in the Irtysh River area, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.

As of August 10, 3.5 thousand hectares were harvested already. The crop yield made 9.7 centners per ha.

Pavlodar region is the 7th region of the country that started the harvesting campaign. The harvesting campaign is in full swing in Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions.