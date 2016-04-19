Pavlodar region to create 700 new jobs

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 700 new job places will be created in Pavlodar region under the Industrialization Program. Governor of the region Bulat Bakauov has told it today at the press conference devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

“At the second stage of the Industrialization Program, we plan to implement 31 projects worth more than 1.2 bln tenge. This year, we plan to launch 11 projects to the amount of 24 bln tenge and provide as many as 700 people with jobs,” the Governor says.

He told also about another program called National Champions which has been realized since 2015. According to the Governor, local Format Mach Company LLP has joined this program.

Three more enterprises – KSP Steel LLP, Petrochem LTD and Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC – will likely join the program too. They will be consulted by McKinsey international company. As the Governor noted, joining the program will let these enterprises to move to a brand new level of development.