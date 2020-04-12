Pavlodar region to impose quarantine Apr 13

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Starting from April 13 Pavlodar region will impose quarantine, Kazinform reported citing pavlodarnews.kz.

The corresponding official statement was made by the chief sanitary doctor of the region Zamzagul Doschanova.

Starting from 00:00 April 13, 2020 the region bans entry and exit for all vehicles and people but for going to groceries, drug stores, hospitals. The head of the region banned people older than 65 from leaving their homes at any reason.

Young people under the age of 18 are forbidden to leave their homes without adult escort.