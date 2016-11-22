Pavlodar region to repair 345 social facilities under Employment Road Map 2020 programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region has received 4.2bln tenge from the national budget for the repair of 345 social facilities in 2016, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

As the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Protection informed, 91 of them belong to education sector, 40 – to cultural sphere, 34 –healthcare, 34 – transport infrastructure, 23 – social protection, 21 – sport, 16 – housing and utilities and 86 – landscaping.

All the projects are under implementation now. 2,366 people are employed there, 1,243 of which are the participants of the Employment Road Map 2020 programme.