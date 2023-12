Pavlodar rgn confirms first coronavirus case

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The first coronavirus infection case was registered in Pavlodar region, coronavirus2020.kz.official website reads.

As of 02:00 p.m. March 27 Kazakhstan has confirmed 125 coronavirus cases with 60 cases revealed in the Kazakh capital, 48 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Atyrau region, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Pavlodar region.