Pavlodar rgn exports products to 40 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region ranks among top three exporting regions of Kazakhstan to the EAEU member states," Governor Bolat Bakauov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

For the past eight months the region's export turnover has almost doubled to make USD 2.1 billion.



The region exports ores and copper concentrates, alumina, crude aluminum, ferroalloys, wires, aluminum pipe, coal, electricity, wheat and cereals to almost 40 countries of the world. Besides, the region exports almost 60% power generated there to other regions of Kazakhstan.



Since the beginning of the year the power stations of the region generated 38 billion kWh that is 11.4% more against the same period of the previous year.