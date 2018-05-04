Pavlodar school leavers to study at world's best universities

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM President of Centre for International Programs JSC of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan Zhanbolat Meldeshov met with head of the education department of Pavlodar region Dynislam Bolatkhanuly in Pavlodar this week.

As a result, Centre for International Programs JSC and Pavlodar regional education department signed a memorandum of cooperation to let Pavlodar school leavers study at the world's best universities.



It foresees participation in international programs of studying, retraining and advanced training abroad.



As part of his trip, Meldeshov met with school leavers, graduates of vocational and technical education establishments and students of the vocational technical schools studying within Serpyn state program.