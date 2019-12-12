Pavlodar schools open dombra classes

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Two schools in Pavlodar open dombra classes on the eve of the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

40 students will attend classes at school 18. There are 20 instruments, a stand with audio records, folk musical instruments, study materials in the class, the department reports.

Another dombra class is to open its doors today at school 9 in Pavlodar.

Currently there are 98 dombra classes in the city with 1,800 children studying there.