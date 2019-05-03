Pavlodar SEZ became official representative of World FZO

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar Special Economic Zone has been awarded the status of the Regional Office for Central Asia of the World Free Zones Organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The awards ceremony was held during the European Free Zones Summit in Skopje, Macedonia. According to organizers, they have been watching the activity of Pavlodar SEZ for a long period of time.



"The strategy offered by Pavlodar SEZ is very effective," Director of the World FZO Samir Hamrouni said. "We will take every effort to make the regional office promote dynamic development of Pavlodar SEZ," he added.



The status of the World FZO Regional Office gives an unlimited access to various instruments of World FZO for ensuring economic prosperity and socio-economic sustainability of free economic zones as well as for attracting investments and strategic partners across the world. The World FZO has regional offices in Spain, China, Jordan, Morocco, Argentina, India, Serbia and Nigeria.



"It is a worthy choice, I believe. Pavlodar SEZ management has a clear strategy of development and properly implements it. I have known Head of the SEZ Aibek Turssyngaliyev for several years now and consider him one of the best specialists in the development of free zones in the world. I am confident that with such a high level management we will be able to implement bilateral development plans," Nika Manukova, Regional Manager for Europe and CIS, said.



World Free Zones Organization is a global commercial organization which represents the interests of free zones around the world. The mission of World FZO is to unite free economic zones and promote their positive impact on economic and social economic development of countries.