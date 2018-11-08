Pavlodar, Tyumen regions to sign coop agrt

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and Tyumen regions are planning to sign a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, Kazinform reports.

The forum scheduled for November 8-9 will be attended by both countries' leaders - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin.



A delegation of Pavlodar region headed by Governor Bulat Bakauov will join the forum as well.



According to the regional administration, Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan and Tyumen region of Russia will enter into a cooperation agreement during the forum. Bulat Bakauov and Governor of Tyumen region Alexander Moor will agree on interaction in trade-economic, scientific-technical and socio-cultural spheres.



Some tourist companies and tour operators of the regions will sign a memorandum of cooperation too.