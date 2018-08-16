Pavlodar veteran runners to partake in 2018 Asia Pacific Masters Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four veteran athletes from Pavlodar will participate in the 2018 Asia Pacific Masters Games to take place in Penang, Malaysia, Kazinform cites pavlodarnews.kz.

The Games that will be held from 7th to 15th September 2018 include competitions in 22 sports such as badminton, basketball, volleyball, football, golf, dance sport, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, field hockey, athletics, and swimming. Track and field athletes Viktor Bondar, Valentin Ukhov, Viktor Molodtsov and swimmer Roman Sukhoverkhov will defend the honor of Kazakhstan in the athletics and swimming competitions.

The oldest participant from Pavlodar, Valentin Ukhov, is 71 years old. However, even 100-year-old athletes are expected to participate in the forthcoming tournament.

As Viktor Bondar said, all Pavlodar marathon runners are members of the Running Pavlodar popular movement that promotes a healthy lifestyle.

"For now, over 100 people have joined our movement, the youngest member is just 5 years old, while the oldest is 76," says Viktor Bondar. "I started running since my childhood when I was 7 years old. I lead a healthy lifestyle. I prefer running medium distances - 22 km. It is a pleasure to feel that you are running and, perhaps, millions of people are running at the same time as you.".