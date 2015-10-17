Payments in national currencies planned to be introduced in EEU member states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presently, the work on creating the necessary conditions for more convenient trade turnover and making payments between the EEU member states is being held now, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Economic Research Maksat Mukhanov told at the CCS media briefing.

"So far, a big package of documents has been adopted within the EEU. Besides, we work hard for establishing common markets. The documents also provide for transition to making payments in national currencies in the EEU member states. Presently, the work on creating the necessary conditions for more convenient trade turnover and making payments between the EEU member states is being held now," M. Mukhanov said.

As earlier reported, payments in dollars or euros can be prohibited in the territories of the EEU countries by 2025-2030.