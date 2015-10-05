Peace, accord and stability - foundation of success of Kazakhstan - M. Azilkhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Peace, accord and stability are the foundation of the success of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov told prior to the beginning of the republican forum of patriots "Mangilik Yel - nation of common future".

"You know that the President of Kazakhstan stressed that peace and accord, stability and patriotism were the foundation of economic and state development and implementation of the Staretegy-2015. We note the upsurge of the patriotism among Kazakhstanis now, and it is a good sign," M. Azilkhanov noted.

According to him, it is important now not to rest on the laurels.

"We need to continue to work in this direction, raise younger generation preaching the same values like patriotism, love for the motherland and hard work. The forum is aimed at showing the feeling of patriotism and love for the motherland one more time," M. Azilkhanov said.