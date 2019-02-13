Peace and stability main conditions for country's successful development - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the conditions underlying successful development of a country in the modern world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We must gain paces not to be left behind in today's world. Science, technics, technology - these are the main things now and they can be developed in the conditions of peace and stability only," said the President at the meeting with the winners of the 100 New Faces project in Astana.



He reminded that Kazakhstan had built a new capital in just 20 years thanks to peace and accord.