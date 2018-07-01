Pedestrian & cycle bridge across the River Yessil demonstrated to Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has toured the Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge across the River Yessil, the President's press service reported.

During the visit, Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev informed Nursultan Nazarbayev that the bridge will connect pedestrian and cycling flows of the park zone and the right bank of the River Yessil.

"If you look at the bridge from above, you will see that the shape of its cover resembles a fish, which is a symbol of Atyrau region," Nurlan Nogayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined that the new bridge is Atyrau region's worthy gift that will serve the residents and guests of the capital for many years.

"Astana citizens should be grateful to all our regions involved in preparing these facilities. The entire country built the capital, and the entire country should rejoice," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In addition, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev made for Nursultan Nazarbayev a presentation of the 56-kilometer cycling infrastructure sites laid through the embankment, the left bank of the River Yessil, the facilities of the Astana Expo complex. They are designed to connect the city park's roller ski track and the bicycle track through the Green Belt of Astana from the village of Ilyinka. The bicycle tracks are equipped with smart technologies: benches with special tables and bicycle parking facilities, wi-fi, and mobile phone chargers.

At the end of the inspection, "Uly Dala Zhuregi - Astana" (The Heart of the Great Steppe - Astana) concert on the open-air stage of the amphitheater was given by Atyrau region's Philharmonia staff and creative groups.



The bridge design is in line with the world's architectural trends.

The structure is 313.5 meters long and 10.5 meters wide. The bridge includes a six-meter walkway, a three-meter bicycle path, a 0.5-meter-wide safety lane and two 0.5-meter lanes for barrier railings. The 1,920-ton structure was designed and built taking into account weather conditions, including wind loads.

The Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge and the bicycle infrastructure were built by the Administrations of Atyrau, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola and Zhambyl regions within the framework of the "Regions' Gifts to Astana" Program.