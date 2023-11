ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road-traffic accident that occurred near the House of Ministries in the administrative part of Astana killed a man, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred between 22:30 and 22:45 on April 11 on Mangilik El Street.

According to the police, the man aged approximately 42, was hit by a car when he was jaywalking.

An investigation is underway.