ASTANA. KAZINFORM -A pedophile has been convicted for repeatedly raping his wife's 12 - year old sister and indecent assault against her 13-year-old girlfriend. This was reported on the website of the Regional Court.

A 30-year-old pedophile is a resident of Atyrau. Atyrau court has sentenced the pedophile to 17 years in jail. The man is to serve the sentence in a penal colony.