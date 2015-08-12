Pedro: Barcelona forward &#39;wants to leave the club&#39;

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM - Barcelona forward Pedro wants to leave the Spanish side, says technical secretary Robert Fernandez.

Pedro has been linked with Manchester United, as the Premier League side look to replace Angel Di Maria. Kazinform has learnt from BBC. The 28-year-old scored the winner as the Catalan club beat Sevilla 5-4 in a thrilling Super Cup on Tuesday. "Pedro has told me he wants to go. The buyout clause in his contract is not negotiable but this could be his final game," said Fernandez. Pedro 'angry' at not playing Spain international Pedro has scored 99 goals in 319 games for Barcelona, and has won five La Liga titles with the club. Pedro, who made 50 appearances for the Nou Camp side last season, has won the Champions League three times, including scoring a goal in the 2011 final against Manchester United. He has also played a part in Spain's World Cup and European Championship triumphs. Asked if he wanted to leave Barcelona, he said on Tuesday night: "The answer is no. But it is a difficult, complicated situation. When you know you may leave it is difficult." Pedro said the issue around his future was "not for money", but about "minutes" on the pitch, adding he had a "lot of anger" at not starting the Super Cup. But he criticised Fernandez for "some very unfortunate declarations". "I've not said what Robert's said, or at least not how I said it," the forward told a Spanish broadcaster after the match. "The truth is that I had a good chance to play. The coach has decided not to count on me. I don't know, I don't know if I will continue here," he added. "Manchester? Yes, there are nice challenges on all sides. Today I'm here, and I'm happy. And if I go, I will go with my head held high having always given everything." What his team-mates said Lionel Messi , scorer of two goals against Sevilla, said: "The players and the club don't know what he is going to do. It is his decision, but whatever he does we wish him the best." Argentine Javier Mascherano added: "Hopefully he can continue here. He is one of those players that is made for the big moments. He has that touch where he delivers at the vital point." Midfielder Sergio Busquets said: "He is a player who has helped a lot, that deserves it. Who, as he said himself, doesn't get all the minutes that he would like - and I think he deserves. "But, this is football and I wish him all the best either here or wherever he wants. He has said he doesn't want to leave but well, in the end all us players want to play and we will see what happens." 'Van Gaal destroys clubs' However, he has been warned about a move to Old Trafford, with former striker Hristo Stoichkov saying he would "no longer be a footballer" if he went there. The Bulgarian said: "Pedro is a symbol of Barcelona, a type of player with energy, he fights to make himself great. Why do Barcelona need to sell him? "I'd never be under the orders of Louis van Gaal. He destroys clubs, he did it with Barcelona, and after they take years to build."