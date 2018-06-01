  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pedro Sánchez becomes Spain's new Prime Minister

    22:17, 01 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The leader of Spain's Socialist Party on Friday became the country's new prime minister after a majority of lawmakers in parliament backed a vote of no confidence he had triggered against the incumbent Popular Party, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

    Pedro Sánchez, 46, instantly became PM-elect when he secured 180 votes in his favor, four more than the needed majority of 176 votes out of the 350 seats in Spain's lower chamber.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!