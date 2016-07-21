Pending disbursements of National Fund to be redistributed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a sitting focused on expenditures of the National Fund, Pm.kz informs.

In 2016, the target transfers from the National Fund aimed at direct budget financing made KZT 807.5 bln. As of July 1, KZT 297 bln was disbursed, which is 37% in terms of the yearly plan.

At the sitting B. Sagintayev reminded that President Nursultan Nazarbayev criticized the pace of disbursement of the funds allocated from the National Fund at the local and central levels.

The First Deputy Prime Minister told that Almaty city, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions were among the leaders in terms of pending disbursements.

In order to fully disburse the allocated funds they will be redistributed in favour of those regions that are actively implementing projects.