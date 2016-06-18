Pennsylvania couple charged after 'gifting' daughter to older man

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people in the US have been charged after a 14-year-old Amish girl was "given" to a much older man who had helped her parents financially.

Police on Thursday arrested Daniel Stoltzfus, 43, and his wife Savilla Stoltzfus, 42, who are the parents of the teenage girl.

They also arrested 51-year-old Lee Kaplan [pictured above].

Another 11 girls, aged between six months and 18 years, were found at his house in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

All are thought to be Amish, although court records do not explain where they all came from.

The Amish are a group of Christian people who choose to live very simply. They wear traditional, 18th century style clothes and do not use modern technology such as cars, computers or televisions.

Kaplan is charged with 10 counts of various sexual offenses, including statutory rape.

Daniel Stoltzfus is charged with conspiracy to commit statutory sexual assault.

Both he and Savilla Stoltzfus are also charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Court papers suggest the pair were grateful after Kaplan helped save their farm from being repossessed.

The have admitted to giving their daughter away and said information on the internet made them think it would be legal.

The teenager, who is now 18, became pregnant by Kaplan almost immediately, court records state.

She fell pregnant again at 17.

The couple and Kaplan will face a preliminary hearing on 2 August.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com