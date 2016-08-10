Pension savings not to be channeled into Expo 2017 projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov revealed the projects into which the Government plans to forward funds of the Unified Pension Savings Fund and the National Fund.

Mr. Kussainov said at the session of the Government on Wednesday that in order to stimulate pre-export and export financing the Government will use 15 billion tenge of the National Fund and 30 billion tenge of the Unified Pension Savings Fund.



According to him, four projects, including Shymkentmai LLP, Maslo-Del JSC, Evraz Caspian Stal LLP and RG Brands LLP, worth 9 billion tenge have already been approved. 10 more projects totaling 21.9 billion tenge are expected to be approved as well.



The First Deputy Minister of National Economy added that 251.2 billion tenge earmarked for the housing construction development will be gradually used within two years.



He also assured that pension savings will not be channeled into the projects related to Expo 2017.